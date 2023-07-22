Khammam: EVM, VVPAT mobile demonstration vans launched

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Khammam: In view of the upcoming general elections, wide-scale campaign activities have been undertaken to educate voters in the district, said Collector VP Gautham.

The campaign was conducted as part of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme aimed at creating awareness among the voters about EVMs and VVPATs, he said after flagging EVM and VVPAT mobile demonstration vans here on Saturday.

Interacting with the public, he said village-to-village campaigns would be conducted with two vans in each assembly constituency. Gautham informed that the public could know whether they were enrolled or not from Anganwadi teachers, panchayat secretaries, village revenue assistants in villages and municipal bill collectors in urban areas.

Those who were not enrolled as voters should immediately enroll their names in the voters list. All those who complete 18 years of age by October 01, 2023 should register their name in the voter list, he said.

Special centres were set up for awareness about the functioning of EVMs at the collectorate, Municipal Corporation office and tahsildar offices at constituency headquarters. People could visit the centres to learn about the voting process and functioning of EVMs and VVPATs, he said.

Additional Collectors Abhilasha Abhinav and N Madhusudan, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi and others were present.

