Telangana: Rains take a break in erstwhile Khammam

Nine mandals in Khammam witnessed very light to moderate rainfall while the other mandals remained dry on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Nine mandals in Khammam witnessed very light to moderate rainfall while the other mandals remained dry on Saturday

Kothagudem: Nine mandals in the district witnessed very light to moderate rainfall while the other mandals remained dry on Saturday. Dummugudem mandal received a moderate rainfall of 1.9 cm while Aswapuram, Gundala and Pinapaka mandals received light rainfall.

The rain situation remained the same in Khammam district as 14 mandals received very light to moderate rainfall on the day. Mudigonda, Bonakal and Madhira received moderate rainfall. There was no rainfall in seven mandals.

Also Read Rains: Harish Rao gifts umbrellas to street vendors in Siddipet