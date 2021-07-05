Khammam farmers protest against dumping of garbage in their fields

Despite objections and several petitions to the municipal authorities the problem was not addressed, say protesting farmers

Khammam: Farmers at Kamanchikal village on the outskirts of Khammam city have staged dharna against dumping of garbage in their agriculture fields. A group of farmers erected a tent and squatted on the road leading to their village obstructing movement of waste disposal vehicles. Their protest continued for an hour.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, the farmers complained that Khammam Municipal Corporation workers operating garbage trucks have been dumping the city waste in their fields instead of the corporation’s dumping yard. Despite objections and several petitions to the municipal authorities the problem was not addressed. As a result the groundwater was being contaminated and it has become difficult to continue agriculture activities, a farmer, Sampath Rao said.

Following the protest the municipal officials have assured the farmers that garbage would not be dumped in their fields and steps would be taken to remove the waste disposed in the fields.