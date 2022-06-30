Khammam: Fraudster registers excise police station land on his name

Khammam: A strange incident of a man registering a land belonging to the excise police station at Madhira in the district on his name illegally, came to light lately.

The fraudster, P Umamaheshwar Rao, a local businessman got the land worth around Rs 4 crore registered on his name a year ago by allegedly creating false documents and bribing the sub-registrar. He made a gift deed in his wife P Jhansi’s name on May 11.

He reportedly sent notices recently to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao , Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, District Collector VP Gautham, the local excise CI and tahsildar to hand over the land to him.

When the concerned officials came to know about the issue they summoned him and asked him to cancel the registration and Rao allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh for that. Based on a complaint by the local excise officials, police registered a case against him on Thursday.