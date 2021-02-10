Khammam: Girl dies in private hospital, parents stage protest alleging negligence

A nurse administered an injection to the child on the advice of a doctor over phone. The girl lost her eye-sight and speech within a few minutes of the administration of the injection.

Khammam: The parents of a four-year-old girl along with their relatives staged a protest at a private hospital here on Wednesday following the death of the child. Sources said Shaik Habib, a resident of Nehru Nagar in the city, took his daughter Nusra Thousim to Belief Hospital when she fell sick but no doctor was available at that time.

A nurse administered an injection to the child on the advice of a doctor over phone. The girl lost her eye-sight and speech within a few minutes of the administration of the injection. The hospital staff told them to take the child to another hospital. The baffled parents took their child to another hospital only to learn that she was brought dead. The angry parents and relatives of the girl staged a dharna at Belief Hospital demanding action against doctors and staff while some persons destroyed furniture at the hospital.

One town CI Chitti Babu rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. He said no complaint was received from either party. The hospital management reportedly settled the matter with the child’s relatives, sources said.

