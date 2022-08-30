Khammam: Implement Central schemes effectively, union Minister tells officials

Union Minister of State for Cooperation BL Verma held a review meeting in Khammam on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Cooperation BL Verma has directed the district officials to make efforts to take the fruits of Central welfare schemes to the beneficiaries.

He along with district Collector VP Gautham held a review meeting on Central schemes implementation in Khammam on Tuesday. He said the Centre has introduced several schemes for the welfare and economic growth of poorer sections.

Verma enquired about the implementation status of PMEGP, PMMY, PMSY, MNREGS, DDUGKY, SBM, Poshan Abhiyan and others. Targets set for the scheme’s implementation in the district have to be achieved in a planned manner, he suggested.

Ayushman Bharat Scheme offers health insurance cover to beneficiaries, treatment cost during and after the hospitalisation worth Rs 5 lakh and it should be implemented in a perfect manner. Similarly Mudra loans have to be provided to all eligible persons, he noted.

The Collector Gautham informed the minister that the district administration was making efforts to achieve the targets set for the Central schemes implementation. Under PMEGP 240 projects have been set up as against the target of 100 projects providing employment to 2850 individuals in previous year.

In the current year, 143 projects were set up as against the target of 175 projects and 1,339 persons were given employment. Similarly under MNREGS 3.16 lakh job cards were issued while spending Rs 65.52 crore on wages and Rs 19.32 on material expenses.

Under Poshan Abhiyan special focus was laid on children’s growth at Anganwadi Centres. Smart phones were given to Anganwadi workers to track children’s growth through Poshan tracker app. Fruit bearing and medicinal plants were being grown at 1,146 Anganwadi Centres besides vegetables, Gautham said.

A delegation of Farmers JAC submitted a memorandum to Verma seeking to change the alignment of Nagpur to Amaravati Green Field National Highway. The current alignment of the highway was dividing villages and Khammam city as a result large numbers of poor and middle class families were losing properties, complained the JAC leaders T Bhadraiah, V Sudhir and others.