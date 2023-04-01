Khammam: Muslims asked to engage in spiritual practice in Ramzan month

Maulana Mohammad Abdul Qavi asked Muslims to devote time to reading, listening and learning the holy book of Quran revealed for all mankind

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Telangana Deeni Madrasas Advisory Committee state president, Maulana Mohammad Abdul Qavi delivered a spiritual discourse at a Khatme- Quran ceremony in Khammam.

Khammam: Telangana Deeni Madrasas Advisory Committee State president Maulana Mohammad Abdul Qavi said the Ramzan month held great significance for spiritual happiness and healthy living and there was nothing else comparable to it.

Addressing a gathering at a Khatme-Quran ceremony held at Idara Taleem Ul Islam Madrasa in Gollagudem, he said a man could enjoy a perfect life by following the pious deeds done in the month of Ramzan following brotherhood, fasting and food rules.

Qavi said that every pious work done in the month of Ramzan got seven times the meritorious fruit, and such a great month should not be neglected. Poor, rich and short-term patients were asked not to make excuses and neglect fasting. Youths should participate in namaz and prayers with devotion and quit bad habits.

He asked Muslims to devote time to reading, listening and learning the holy book of Quran revealed for all mankind. Mohalla Committees should be formed in the areas where Muslims live and spiritual and service programmes should be continued. A large number of Muslims of the city attended to hear his spiritual discourse.

Madrasa Correspondent Mufti Abdul Rauf Khan Qasmi and Mufti Jalaluddin were present.