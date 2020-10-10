Khammam: Officials told to expedite works taken up with CM fund

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan directed the officials to expedite the works taken up with the funds of Chief Minister’s Special Assurances in Khammam. He inspected the ongoing works on Saturday after a detailed review of the progress of the works at a meeting with the officials of Roads and Buildings, Panchayat Raj, Public Health and Municipal Corporation.

Speaking to media, the Collector informed that as many as 22 projects were taken up at Rs 21.48 crore under Khammam Municipal Corporation. He told officials to speed up multilevel parking at railway station, Gollapadu channel modernisation works and others. Karnan also instructed the officials to make serious efforts towards completion of Mission Bhagiratha and sewerage treatment works (STP) in Khammam.

He directed Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayathi to monitor the works regularly. He also inspected the infrastructure works at Velugumatla where the evacuees of Gollapadu channel would be rehabilitated. Additional Collector N Madhusudhan Rao, Chief Planning Officer Sriram, RDO Ravindranath and others were present.

