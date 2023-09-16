Khammam: Priyadarshini students create PSLV model

PSLV model was created marking the Engineers Day and the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

Students of Priyadarshini Women's Engineering College in Khammam e created a model of ISRO’s PSLV.

Khammam: The students of Priyadarshini Women’s Engineering College in Khammam Rural mandal in the district have created a model of ISRO’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C 57 that launched Aditya L-1 into space recently.

A statement from the college here said that the PSLV model was created marking the Engineers Day and the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. ECE final year students Pavitra, Triveni, Maheshwari and Antul Noor have prepared the PSLV model.

The college chairman Dr. Katepalli Naveen Babu presented prizes to the students who prepared the model. Academic director Atluri Venkataramana said India has established itself as one of the leading countries in scientific research in the 21st century.

With the moon missions and the PSLV India has reached a high position in space exploration. Students should explore emerging technologies like block chain, IOT, AR and AI for better career prospects.

The college Principal Dr. B Gopal engineering plays a key role in designing and innovating the machines, devices, structures and digital systems that everyone uses. The students should have to think creatively and come up with innovations that help the common public.

