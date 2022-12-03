Khammam: SBIT student selected for national skating championships

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:12 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

SBIT chairman Gundala Krishna congratulated skater G Vishnuvardhan for getting selected for the national championships.

Khammam: A B. Tech (ECE) student of the city based Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT), G Vishnuvardhan has been selected for the national level skating championships.

He showed his talent in senior category in speed-quad discipline at the State level skating competitions cum national selections held in Hyderabad from October 28 to November 5 and got selected for the National Roller Skating Championships-2022 to be held in Bengaluru from December 11 to 22.

In the past the skater won two gold medals at the district level, one gold and one silver medal at the recent State level competitions. Vishnuvardhan was one of the three skaters selected from Telangana in the senior category and was going to make his national debut with the Bengaluru event.

SBIT chairman Gundala Krishna congratulated the student for getting selected for the national event. He wished Vishnuvardhan to climb more heights and excel in the national level event and presented him a memento.

The college secretary and correspondent Dr. G Dhatri, principal Dr. G Raj Kumar, vice principal G Srinivasa Rao, academic directors Dr. AVV Siva Prasad, Dr. G. Subhash Chander, Dr. Praveen Kumar and ECE head K. Amit Bindaj also congratulated the skater.