Khammam: Screening test for police job training conducted

Published Date - 07:02 PM, Sun - 17 April 22

Youth appearing for a screening test for police job training in Khammam on Sunday.

Khammam: A screening test was conducted on Sunday for around 3,530 candidates registered in the local police stations for free training for police jobs.

Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier informed that the screening test was conducted by the police officers and inspectors at their respective mandal headquarters as previously announced. The response from youth was good to the free training, which would be started soon for the selected candidates, he said.

Additional DCP Admin Ghaush Alam visited SBIT, RJC, Priyadarshini, DAR College and others and monitored the examination process.

