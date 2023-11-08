Khammam student succumbs to injuries in US

Updated On - 11:33 AM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old Pucha Varun Raj, who was battling for life after a man stabbed him at a public gym few days ago died on Wednesday.

Varun Raj had been pursuing a Master’s in Computer Science and left for the US in August 2022. He is a resident of Mamilligudem in Khammam.

Jordan Andrade was arrested after he drove a knife into Varun’s head at Planet Fitness Club’s massage room in the Valparaiso city of Indiana on Sunday morning, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.

On Thursday, the US State Department said they are “deeply disturbed” by the incident.

“We are deeply disturbed by reports of a brutal attack against Indian graduate student Varun Raj Pucha. We wish him a full recovery from his injuries. We defer to local law enforcement for any questions about this ongoing case,” a State Department spokesperson told ANI.

