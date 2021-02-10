Khammam: Survey to be conducted to rectify variations in lands records

Collector RV Karnan told farmers that a comprehensive survey would be conducted within fifteen days and pattadar passbooks would be issued to those who were in possession of the land by allotting survey numbers

Khammam: A special team would be constituted to conduct re-survey to rectify variations in land records under survey number 133 of Bethupalli revenue village in Sathupalli mandal in the district, informed District Collector RV Karnan.

He along with MLA S Venkata Veeraiah interacted with the farmers at Gangaram Rythu Vedika in the mandal on Wednesday. The villagers complained that ineligible persons were given pattadar passbooks pertaining to 3,086 acres of land under the survey number.

During his interaction with the farmers Karnan told them that a comprehensive survey would be conducted within fifteen days and pattadar passbooks would be issued to those who were in possession of the land by allotting survey numbers.

Karnan said the survey would be conducted in the presence of the farmers and asked them to be available with the documents at their lands at the time of the survey. Prior information would be given to the concerned farmers.

MLA Veeraiah explained that of the 3,086 acres of land existing under 133 survey number that covers seven villages, pattadar passbooks have been issued covering an area of 3,200 of land. Issuing of additional passbooks has created problems to local farmers.

The farmers were deprived of benefits such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and bank loans. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has issued orders to the officials to address the problem when the issue was taken to his notice, the MLA added.

