Khammam: Three youngsters feared drowned in Puligundala tank

Published: 7:23 pm

Khammam: Three youngsters are feared to have drowned in Puligundala tank in Penuballi mandal in the district on Sunday.

Sources said that eight youngsters went to Puligundala project for sightseeing. Five of them entered the tank for swimming and three of them reportedly drowned while two others were rescued by locals.

The missing youths were identified as Janga Guna (24), S Chalapathi (25) and Vemireddy Sai (18) of Battulapalli village in Kallur mandal in the district. Kallur and Penuballi police rushed to the spot and launched search operations for the missing youths.

