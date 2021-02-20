Khammam to host national netball championship

All the State units of the Netball Federation of India will participate in this tournament

Hyderabad: The Sardar Patel Stadium Ground in Khammam will play hosts to the 33rd junior national netball championship for boys and girls which is scheduled to be held from February 24 to 27.

All the State units of the Netball Federation of India will participate in this tournament. The opening ceremony will be held at 4 pm on February 24 while the closing ceremony will be held at 4 pm on February 27.

The vice president of Netball Federation of India and the general secretary of Netball Association of India Mohammed Khaja Khan, Netball Association of Telangana president B Krishna Rao, working president Dr Laxmikanth Rathod and other office bearers met the Sports Authority of Telangana State chairman Allipuram Venkateshwar Reddy and invited him for the mega event.

