Khammam: Training programme on AWS Cloud held at SBIT

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:41 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Khammam: A training programme on WWS Cloud (Amazon Web Services) conducted for B Tech fourth year students at Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) here concluded on Wednesday.

The 15-day training was organised by Honeywell multinational company in association with ICT Academy. Speaking at the closing ceremony the college chairman Gundala Krishna said the aim of the institute was that every student of the college secures placement.

The faculty of the college also works with the same orientation. The institute has been organising training programmes on the latest technological trends for the benefit of students and they should take advantage of such programmes, he suggested.

Krishna informed that with help from such training the institute was able to achieve a record number of 275 placements last year. An action plan was put in place to achieve more placements this year as well.

Amazon Web Services trainers Sairam and T Babajan said that the students were trained on Amazon Web Services and its departments. Those who score 70 percent marks in an examination to be conducted soon would be given a global certificate. A free voucher of Rs 5000 would be provided for writing the exam, they said.

The college secretary and correspondent Dr. G Dhatri told students to attend the college compulsorily to avail such training programmes. Principal Dr. G Raj Kumar informed that a total of 107 CSE students trained in practical concepts related to Cloud Computing.

College vice principal Gandham Srinivasa Rao, academic directors Dr. AVV Siva Prasad, Dr. G Subash Chaudar, G Praveen Kumar and others were present.