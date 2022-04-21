Khammam: Two-day technical symposium to be held at SBIT

Published Date - 08:27 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

21KM2: SBIT Chairman G Krishna and others release poster of a symposium in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: A two-day national level technical symposium would be organised at Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) on April 28 and 29, informed the institute Chairman Gundala Krishna. He along with the college Secretary and Correspondent G Dhatri and principal Dr. G Raj Kumar released a poster of the event at the college here on Thursday. The event was aimed at bringing out the creative and technological talents of the students, he said.

Robodino competitions, project expo, tricky circuits, paper presentation and blind coding were among technical events while dance, singing, skits and fashion show were among cultural events to be held as part of the symposium titled, Savishkar-22, Krishna said. Speaking at the valedictory of a three-day workshop on python organised at SBIT he asked engineering students to keep themselves abreast of technological advancements in the field of science and technology so as to boost their employment opportunities.

The college secretary Dhatri informed that the workshop has been organised under the aegis of the college TPO Cell in association with Swecha Foundation to help the students write clear, logical code for small and large scale projects. Raj Kumar said that a total of 200 students of third and fourth year CSE have been trained by software engineers working in reputed MNCs. The students have been given live classes and hands-on experience in learning coding. Soon such training would be conducted for ECE and EEE students.

Swecha Foundation Director Narendra, SBIT Academic Directors Dr. C Srinivasa Sharma, Dr, AVV Siva Prasad, Dr. G Subhash Chander and G Pravin Kumar were present.

