Khammam undergoes sea change

By | Published: 12:20 am 12:44 am

Khammam: Streets dotted with beautiful murals, vertical gardens, newly developed parks and large-scale improvement in infrastructure, Khammam city is probably the most happening place in Telangana State in terms of development. A few more unique projects are now being added to the city, which witnessed rapid progress in recent times, thanks to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s special care, active support by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and the zeal shown by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar in executing the works.

The newest addition is a ‘Major Class’ TSRTC bus station developed on 7.33 acre of land at NSP camp area at a cost of Rs 25 crore. It is said to be the second biggest modern bus station in the State after Hyderabad’s MGBS bus stations. It consists 30 platforms, five for alighting and 25 for boarding passengers, with illuminated displays listing the destinations for better visibility. The bus station is designed to handle the rush of 40,000 passengers, and operates 1,160 bus services, including inter-State services, per day.

“The new bus stand is going to be a landmark in Khammam. Despite the financial crisis caused by the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the government ensured steady flow of funds to complete the works”, said Ajay Kumar speaking to Telangana Today on Wednesday. The salient features of the bus stand are around 84,000 square feet passenger waiting area, 3,000 sft deluxe lounge, 30,000 sft cellar parking area, besides onsite parking for auto rickshaws and two wheelers, separate entrance for buses and private vehicles.

One major attraction at the bus stand is three multi-head ‘Ficus Benjamina’ plants procured from Kadiyam nurseries in AP, besides a beautiful landscape and a fountain on its premises. Three island parks with around 2,000 trees were developed as a lung space. In order to ensure safety of passengers and to prevent crime, as many as 80 CCTVs are being installed at the bus stand, informed Additional DCP (Law & Order) D Muralidhar.

KCR Towers

Fulfilling the government’s plan of providing poor with a dignified life, as many as 1,104 double-bedroom houses, constructed with an expenditure of Rs 60.20 crore at Tekulapalli near Khammam, are ready for inauguration. Each house is constructed at a cost of Rs 6.05 lakh. The housing complex named ‘KCR Towers’ consists 52 blocks with a total of 1,240 houses with 30 feet wide internal roads. Amenities such as anganwadi centre, health centre, park, open gym, lawns and a market have also been set up at the complex which is secured by chain link fencing.

“It will be a model double-bedroom complex in the State, and it looks like a gated community. An amount of Rs 75,000 was spent on infrastructure alone for the convenience of the residents who will be provided with Mission Bhagiratha water”, Minister Ajay Kumar noted.

Modern Vaikunta Dhamam

With the government giving priority to develop one crematorium in each village, and to equip them with modern facilities, a Vaikunta Dhamam at Kalvoddu area developed with an expenditure of Rs 2 crore is drawing public attention. Facilities like CC roads, central lighting, waiting gallery, a 20 foot tall Lord Shiva statue, landscaping, planting of trees, paintings on walls and modern arch way are giving the crematorium a park like look.

