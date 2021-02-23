Khammam woman wins ‘Mrs India Photogenic’ title

By | Published: 12:18 am

Khammam: Mohammed Farah, a MBA graduate from Khammam, was adjudged ‘Mrs India Photogenic’ in the ‘VPR Mrs India 2021 Beauty Pageant Season 2’ organised for married women in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The finals were held on Sunday.

Farah was also the ‘First Runner-Up’ in the overall contest, which saw 912 women from across the country taking part. Of them 41 made it to the finals.

Farah, who was the only woman from Telangana to participate in the contest, said unlike other beauty pageants, ‘Mrs India 2021 Beauty Pageant’ was organised in a completely traditional manner. The auditions were conducted over a period of six months and they consisted of different assignments, talent round, traditional round and final round.

Elated over the achievement, she said it was possible with the encouragement and support from her husband Mohammed Asif Iqbal, family and friends. A mother of two, Farah has been serving as secretary of Human Rights and Social Justice Mission and Women Empowerment and lives in Jayanagar Colony, Ballepalli in Khammam.

Speaking to Telangana Today on Monday, Farah said she would strive to protect the rights of women and serve society by all possible means. She also said it was the same answer she had given to the judges when they asked her why she wanted to become ‘Mrs India 2021.’ “I told them that I come from a middle class family and have seen many ups and downs in life. It was my childhood dream to win a beauty pageant and to help women in society realise their potential,” Farah said, adding “Women should aspire to explore their innate talents to excel in their lives instead of confining themselves to domestic life after marriage. And that is what I wanted to prove by my participation in the beauty pageant,” she averred.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .