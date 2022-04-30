Khammam youth extends help to Mulug fire accident victims

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:47 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

KYA founder D Sri Teja

Khammam: Moved at the plight of victims of fire accident that took place at Shanigakunta village in Mangapet mandal in Mulug district, a Khammam youth extended them a helping hand.

Khammam Youth Association (KYA) founder D Sri Teja donated an amount of Rs 25, 000 towards assistance to the affected families who lost everything in the fire accident that gutted around 20 thatched houses on Thursday night.

He made the donation in response to an appeal by Mulug MLA Seethakka made on her twitter handle seeking kindhearted people to support the villagers. The MLA called Teja over phone on Saturday and thanked him for his kind gesture towards the hapless people.

Teja also promised to extend all possible support to the service activities being carried out by the MLA in agency villages in erstwhile Warangal and Khammam districts.

