Khelo India: Telangana’s Ganesh, Mayavathi clinch bronze medals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:42 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

Hyderabad: Telangana athletes added two bronze medals to take the State’s medal tally to four (one silver and three bronze), at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games in Panchkula, Haryana on Tuesday.

Telangana State Sports School weightlifter D Ganesh added the first medal on the day by clinching third place in the 81kg weightlifting category. The student of coach Manikyala Rao at the TSSS lifted 123 kgs in snatch and 156kgs in clean and jerk for the overall weight of 279kgs that helped him secure third place.

Later in the day, N Mayavathi, the student of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), clinched a bronze medal in the girls 100m event. Maharashtra’s Sudeshna Hanmant and Avantika Santos Narale took gold and silver respectively. Mayavathi clocked 12.23 seconds in the event.

Earlier on Monday, Nikhil Yadav won a bronze in the 61kg freestyle wrestling to open the account for the State. Later, Nishika Agarwal got a silver medal in the gymnastics event in the uneven bars with a score of 9.14.