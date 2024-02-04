| Esithas Double Powers Care Fa To 2 0 Win Over Deccan Dynamos At Khelo India Womens U 17 Football League

Esitha’s double powers Care FA to 2-0 win over Deccan Dynamos at Khelo India Women’s U-17 Football League

Esitha netted twice in the 13th and 33rd minutes to power Care Football Academy to a 2-0 win over Deccan Dynamos in the Telangana Football Association’s Khelo India Women’s Under-17 Football League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 February 2024, 09:30 PM

Esitha netted twice in the 13th and 33rd minutes to power Care Football Academy to a 2-0 win over Deccan Dynamos in the Telangana Football Association’s Khelo India Women’s Under-17 Football League

Hyderabad: Esitha netted twice in the 13th and 33rd minutes to power Care Football Academy to a 2-0 win over Deccan Dynamos in the Telangana Football Association’s Khelo India Women’s Under-17 Football League at MJPBCWRSJDC College, Gajwel, Siddipet on Sunday.

In the other clashes, Siri’s 55th-minute strike led Telangana Sports School to edge past Hyderabad Women’s FC 1-0.

Also Read Reports: Mbappe heading to Real Madrid post PSG contract expiry

Results: U-17: Telangana Sports School 1 (Siri 1) bt Hyderabad Women’s FC 0, Gajwel FC 0 drew with Twin Cities FC 0, Care Football Academy 2 (Esitha 2) bt Deccan Dynamos 0, U-13: Twin Cities FC 2 (Ananya 1, Meena 1) bt Gajwel FC 1 (Lokshitha 1), Care Football Academy 2 (Ronisha 1, Nakshatra 1) drew with Hyderabad Womens 2 (Yashitha 1, Stefi 1), Deccan Dynamos 3 (Kavya 1, Supriya 1, Rohitha 1) bt Telangana Sports School 0.