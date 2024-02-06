Priya’s goal wins it for Twin Cities at Khelo India Women’s U-17 Football League

| Priyas Goal Wins It For Twin Cities At Khelo India Womens U 17 Football League

Krishna Priya’s strike in the 48th minute was enough for Twin Cities FC to edge past Hyderabad Women’s FC 1-0 in the Telangana Football Association’s Khelo India Women’s Under-17 Football League

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 February 2024, 07:45 PM

Hyderabad: Krishna Priya’s strike in the 48th minute was enough for Twin Cities FC to edge past Hyderabad Women’s FC 1-0 in the Telangana Football Association’s Khelo India Women’s Under-17 Football League at MJPBCWRSJDC College, Gajwel, Siddipet on Tuesday.

In the other clashes, Telangana Sports School recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Gajwel FC with Siri scoring in the 16th minute for the winners. Deccan Dynamos and Care Football Academy shared spoils in a goalless draw.

Results: U-17: Twin Cities FC 1 (Krishna Priya 1) bt Hyderabad Women’s FC 0, Telangana Sports School 1 (Siri 1) bt Gajwel FC 0, Deccan Dynamos 0 drew with Care Football Academy 0; U-13: Care Football Academy 2 ( Jhanavi 1, Nakshatra 1) bt Twin Cities 0, Hyderabad Women’s FC 1 (Yashitha 1) bt Telangana Sports School 0, Deccan Dynamos 0 drew with Gajwel FC 0.