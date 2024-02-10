Jahnavi wins it for Care Football Academy in Khelo India Women’s Under-13 Football League

| Jahnavi Wins It For Care Football Academy In Khelo India Womens Under 13 Football League

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 February 2024, 07:46 PM

Hyderabad: Jahvani netted the solitary goal in the 31st minute in Care Football Academy’s 1-0 win over Hyderabad Women’s FC in the Telangana Football Association’s Khelo India Women’s Under-13 Football League at Women’s College Ground, Nizamabad on Saturday.

In the other clashes, Deccan Dynamos eased past Twin Cities 2-0 with Rohitha Reddy and Supriya scoring a goal each for the winners. Gajwel FC and Telangana Sports School share points in a goalless draw.

Results: U-13: Deccan Dynamos 2 (Rohitha Reddy 1, Supriya 1) bt Twin Cities 0, Care Football Academy 1 (Jahnavi 1) bt Hyderabad Women’s FC 0, Gajwel FC 0 drew with Telangana Sports School 0.