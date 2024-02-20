Ranji Trophy: Hyderabad crush Meghalaya in final

Tilak, Rahul hit fifties to steer home side to Ranji Trophy Plate Group title at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

20 February 2024

Hyderabad Ranji Trophy team after emerging champions of the Plate division defeating Meghalaya in the final, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Skipper N Thakur Tilak Verma and Rahul Singh’s quick-fire half-centuries ensured Hyderabad remained unbeaten in the season and record a five-wicket win over Meghalaya in the final of the Ranji Trophy Plate Group at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Resuming the day at 71/1 needing another 127 runs for the victory, the home side lost overnight batter Tanay Thyagarajan (26) in the opening minutes of the game as Chengkam Sangma ended Thyagarajan and Rahul Singh’s 88-run partnership for the second wicket.

Tilak came to the crease and opened his account with a boundary of the first ball. The Hyderabad skipper showcased his intent to finish the game quickly scoring 16 runs of six balls which included three fours. However, the home sides’ progress was slowed down after the dismissal of Rahul, who smashed 62 runs off 40 balls. C Sangma was leaking runs but was able to send both the overnight batters to the pavilion.

Tilak, on the other hand, played his shots fearlessly and was joined by Rohit Rayudu. The skipper smashed the day’s first six in Raj Biswa’s second over and was followed by another one by Rayudu in the same over. Both players looked in a hurry to finish off the match.

The skipper brought up his half-century with a boundary in the 28th over. However, with just seven runs needed to win, Tilak was caught at the slip and walked back to the dressing room after scoring an entertaining 64 runs off 50 balls which included six fours and two sixes. Rayudu also followed his skipper to the pavilion after being dismissed by Aryan Bora.

Chandan Sahani then took his side past the finish line with a maximum. Hyderabad will compete in the Elite Group in the next season.

HCA chief announces cash reward

Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president A Jagan Mohan Rao announced a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh to the team after their victory, on Tuesday. He also announced cash rewards of Rs 50,000 for captain Tilak Varma, Tanmay Agarwal, Tanay Thyagarajan, Nitish Reddy and Pragnay Reddy who did well for the team in the season.

Further, Jagan Mohan also promised to reward the Hyderabad team with Rs 1 crore and a BMW car to each player if they win the Ranji Trophy title in the next three years.