Kids begging on roads rescued by Cyberabad police

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police’s Operation Smile team rescued two children from begging on the roads in Miyapur here on Thursday afternoon.

The children, a boy aged two years and a girl aged four years, were found at a traffic signal near Manjeera mall by the Women and Children Safety Wing officials.

“We found them standing at the junction amidst vehicular traffic and under the sun. We suspect they were being forced to beg by their parents. They were handed over to the Child Welfare Department,” police said.

As part of Operation Muskaan, missing children are traced, and those in child labour, bonded labour, begging and trafficked are rescued and handed over to their parents and family or to rescue homes.

A unique feature being used by the rescue teams is in the form of Facial Recognition App on TS Cop as well as DARPAN. Also with the data base being developed, repeat incidents involving children in child labour is noticed which will be monitored further.

