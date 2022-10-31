Kim Kardashian killed it as Mystique for Halloween

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:53 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

Kim donned a spandex outfit, painted her face blue, and dyed her hair red like Mystique from the X-Men.

Hyderabad: Throughout the world, Halloween celebrations are going strong. But Kim Kardashian, who consistently sets the bar on Halloween, has the internet buzzing right now. Every year, she continues to astonish her followers with her breathtaking presence, and this year was no exception. The internet asked Marvel to cast Kim as Mystique when she donned an X-character costume for Halloween.

She donned a spandex outfit, painted her face blue, and dyed her hair red like Mystique from the X-Men. She had the ideal Mystique look with the addition of the yellow lenses, and attached blue gems that matched the embellishments on the spandex suit to complete it.

The comments section of Kim Kardashian’s Halloween post received a deluge of positive feedback from online users.

A user wrote, “Halloween queen”, and another wrote, “Mystique indeed. Looks so good.”

Kim posted a video of herself getting ready for a proper photo shoot, and her friend Lala commented, “Another one for the books!! What a night(sic),” with hot fire emojis.