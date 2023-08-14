King of Kotha Pre-Release Event | Dulquer Salmaan | Aishwarya Lekshmi | Rana Daggubati | Nani

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:09 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Hyderabad: King of Kotha is the upcoming Telugu dubbed Malayalam movie starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya Lekshmi. Abhilash N. Chandran is the writer, and Abhilash Joshiy is the director of the film. Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios produced it. King of Kotha will be released on August 24, 2023, in theatres. The makers of ‘King of Kotha’ are conducting a pre-release event in Telugu in Hyderabad today. Here is the event live from Telangana Today.

