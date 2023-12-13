Telangana boxer Hussamuddin nominated for Arjuna Award

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:20 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Mohammad Hussamuddin

Hyderabad: Telangana boxer from Nizamabad Mohammed Hussamuddin on Wednesday has been nominated for the Arjuna Award while shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty duo were selected for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

Hussamuddin is a two-time bronze medal winner from Commonwealth Games from 2018 Gold Cost and 2022 Birmingham. He also won bronze each at World Championships in 2023 and Asian Championships in 2022.

Other sportspersons to be nominated for the Arjuna Award include men’s hockey players Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Sushila Chanu, archers Ojas Pravin Deotale and Aditi Gopichand Swami, chess player R Vaishali, golfer Diksha Dagar, shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, wrestler Antim Panghal, Asian Games silver medallist wushu player Naorem Roshibina Devi and paddler Ayhika Mukherjee among others.