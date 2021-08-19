Kishan for change of power in Telangana

Suryapet: Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said there was a need for change of power in Telangana to protect the interests of the people of the State.

Speaking at “Praja Ashirvadha Sabha” at Kodad in the district, he said that more than 1,000 youth sacrificed their lives for the Statehood cause. “Chandrashekhar Rao should step down as Chief Minister failing which the State would only go deeper into debts and funds would not be available for developmental works,” he said, adding that political conditions were such that there was a need for BJP to come to power in Telangana. BJP members should work towards this direction, he said.

Stating that the Centre had taken up several schemes for the welfare of farmers, he called upon the BJP members to counter the false propaganda of opposition parties claiming that the Modi government was anti-farmers’.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said only BJP rewards leaders who work hard for the party. “Kishan Reddy is the best example for this. The Centre has provided equal opportunities to leaders from SC, ST, BC and OC in the Union Cabinet,” he said. BJP leaders Munu Swamy, D K Aruna, Sankineni Venkateshwar Rao and others participated in the public meeting.