Kishan Reddy lauds Telangana police

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Monday inaugurated the new building of the Kachiguda Police Station in the presence of Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy and other police officials.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister said the Telangana government was giving top priority to the Police department and all facilities were being provided to ensure better law and order situation in the State. He said the State government was also allocating a sufficient budget and taking up recruitments to fill vacant posts in the department.

Kishan Reddy said the Telangana police had earned repute at the national level for its professionalism. “During my tenure as Minister of State for Home Affairs, I have always appreciated the police in the two Telugu States for their good work. Hyderabad, in particular, is a city of festivals and despite the pressure, the police take all efforts to ensure peace and security of the people,” he said, adding that he had spoken to DGP M Mahender Reddy and sought his help in bringing in more professionalism and training the Delhi police in the use of technology.

There were plans to set up tourism police stations in the country to instill confidence in tourists visiting the country, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .