Kishan Reddy weakened BJP, say Balakrishna Reddy

Kishan Reddy during his previous tenures could not take the party beyond Hyderabad, he did nothing for the party and in fact, he had weaken the party, suspended BJP leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy alleged

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:21 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Telangana unit chief G Kishan Reddy (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Suspended BJP leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy on Saturday levelled serious allegations against party State unit chief G Kishan Reddy accusing him of weakening the party in the State. Balakrishna Reddy, who hails from Yadadri Bhongir district, was suspended on Wednesday for anti-party activities by Kishan Reddy.

Speaking to the media, Balakrishna Reddy alleged that the decision of the party leadership to replace Bandi Sanjay and handover the reins of the party to Kishan Reddy was a bad decision. Bandi Sanjay had brought a lot of enthusiasm among the party functionaries and created a hype in the State, whereas, Kishan Reddy during his previous tenures could not take the party beyond Hyderabad, he said. “Kishan Reddy did nothing for the party. In fact, he had weaken the party,”he alleged.

Coming down heavily on Kishan Reddy, Balakrishna alleged that the State president was very selfish and did not allow any other leader to grow in the party. Questioning his suspension, he said party State election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender was involved in anti-party activities, but he was not suspended.

Even Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao, who openly criticised BJP national president JP Nadda and union Home Minister Amit Shah, former MLA and senior dalit leader A Chandrasekhar and former MP Ravinder Naik, criticised party leadership, but no action was taken against them, but he was suspended for criticising the decision of the party central leadership to replace Bandi, he said.

It is learnt that Balakrishna Reddy was planning to join the Congress soon.

