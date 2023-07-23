Bandi’s outburst displeases BJP leadership

Former State BJP president Bandi Sanjay's outburst during the meeting at which newly appointed party president G Kishan Reddy took over on Friday, has not gone well with the party central leadership.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:38 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Hyderabad: The BJP leadership’s assumption that the change of guard in Telangana party unit will end rifts between different factions and bring in stability is proving to be wrong as leaders are continuing to target each other for one-upmanship.

According to party sources, State election in-charge Prakash Javadekar, during a core committee meeting on Saturday, pulled up Sanjay for his comments against his detractors in the party. He warned that such actions would not be tolerated any more. "If you have any issues, discuss it on the party platform. Why do you need to air your views in public?" he reportedly asked Sanjay.

Even Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao was given a dressing down by Javadekar and his deputy Sunil Bansal for his recent comments against the party leadership during his Delhi visit. He was advised to maintain discipline and raise all the issues related to the party within the party forum and not to rush to the media.

Sanjay has become quite an issue within the party with his behaviour harming the party. His inability to bring all leaders under his leadership cost him his post despite the backing of the party’s central leadership, especially union Home Minister Amit Shah. And now his outburst against his detractors has again brought him trouble.

On the other hand, BJP State election campaign committee chairman Eatala Rajender too is facing issues with senior BJP leaders, who are not giving him the needed support to take up party strengthening programmes in the State.

The infighting and factionalism has been harming the BJP in Telangana causing concern to the party leadership. With Telangana Assembly elections barely four months away, the BJP appears to be clueless and confused as to how to take on the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), whose popularity among the people of the State is on the rise due to various welfare programmes taken up by the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.