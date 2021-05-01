KITS online refresher course to begin from May 6

Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering will organise the refresher course (Phase III) sponsored by AICTE-ISTE

By | Published: 7:28 pm

Karimnagar: A week long online induction/refresher course on ‘Recent Trends in Mechatronics’ will be held in Kamala Institute of Technology and Science, Singapur, from May 6 to 12.

Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering will organise the refresher course (Phase III) sponsored by AICTE-ISTE. Registration is free for faculty working in AICTE recognised institutions and the course will be organised on Google Meet platform.

Last date for registration is May 4, 2021. Interested faculty members could register their names for the course by visiting the link https://forms.gle/pC7a4gUkzpbSnJcN7. After registration, candidates should join WhatsApp group [AICTE-ISTE RTM Phase3 KITS] using the following link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/KmAcjgKKnacJssM0srajgB.

Selected candidates would be intimated through email by May 5, 2021, said programme convener and KITS Principal Dr K Shanker.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .