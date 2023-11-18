KITS Warangal hosts session on ‘India Inc. Rising – Opportunities and Challenges’

The event, aimed at benefiting MBA students and faculty across disciplines, was attended by personalities from the academic and corporate spheres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:08 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

KITSW hosts session on ‘India Inc. Rising - Opportunities and Challenges’ on Saturday.

Hanamkonda: Dr. K. Srinivasa Rao, Vice Chairman of ISTD Hyderabad Rao stressed the importance of critical problem-solving skills, lateral thinking, and suitable management abilities among the students to become successful leaders in management sectors.

He highlighted the necessity of acquiring knowledge and applying it innovatively, stating that the institute’s focus remains steadfast on fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among students by delivering quality education.

Also Read Backlash against Congress continues in Telangana

A session on ‘India Inc. Rising – Opportunities and Challenges’ has been held at the KITS, Warangal campus here on Saturday. The event, aimed at benefiting MBA students and faculty across disciplines, was attended by personalities from the academic and corporate spheres.

Dr. K. Srinivasa Rao, Vice Chairman of ISTD Hyderabad, inaugurated the event and moderated the panel discussion. Joining him were distinguished panellists representing various sectors, including Srinivas Dulipala from Hetero Labs, C. Madan Mohan from Innvendt OGNI (a proud alumnus of KITSW), J. Venkat from Aparna Constructions, Dr Poonum Jindal from Saras Analytics, alongside Principal Prof. K. Ashoka Reddy and Dr V Niveditha Reddy, Head of the MBA department.

During the discussion, C Madan Mohan encouraged participants to embrace challenges, leverage their willpower, and aspire to become exceptional entrepreneurs.

Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy underlined the institute’s commitment to not just imparting knowledge but also nurturing essential skills. Dr D Prabhakara Chary, and faculty members were present, while over 130 students attended the programme.