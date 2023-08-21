KITS-Warangal celebrates World Entrepreneurship Day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:31 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy, who inaugurated the event, stressed the importance of entrepreneurship in the modern world

Hanamkonda: The Entrepreneurship Development Cell (EDC) of Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal (KITSW), celebrated World Entrepreneurship Day at its campus here on Monday.

Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy, who inaugurated the event, stressed the importance of entrepreneurship in the modern world. He said that entrepreneurs are the drivers of innovation and progress and that they play a vital role in creating jobs and stimulating economic growth.

KITSW alumnus and Managing Director of Indian Agencies Warangal, Nerella Naveen Chandra, emphasized the importance of creativity, innovation, risk-taking, and resilience. He also stressed the need for entrepreneurs to have a strong vision and to be passionate about their goals.

The event also featured a panel discussion on the topic of “Entrepreneurship in India: Challenges and Opportunities.” The panellists discussed the various challenges that entrepreneurs face in India, such as the lack of access to capital, the high cost of starting a business, and bureaucratic red tape.

The event concluded with a presentation by the students of KITSW on their entrepreneurial ideas.

