KITS-Warangal Humanity Club conducts ‘Hunger Relief’ programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:29 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Hanamkonda: The Humanity Club of the Student Activity Centre (SAC) at Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science, (KITSW) conducted a “Hunger Relief” program on Sunday to mark World Food Day.

The event spanned across the tri-cities region, with volunteers distributing food packets, buttermilk, and water bottles at key locations such as Warangal and Kazipet Railway stations, bus stations, Bhadarakali, and Thousand pillar temples.

Over 50 volunteers from the KITS Humanity Club were actively involved in the event. Dean of Student Affairs, Professor V Shankar, Associate Dean M Narsimha Rao, Head of the Department of Physical Sciences, Dr. D. Prabhakara Chary, and the Faculty Incharge for the Humanity Club, Dr C Srinivasa Rao, as well as faculty and staff, also participated in the event.

The event was a success, with volunteers distributing over 500 food packets to the underprivileged. The KITS Humanity Club’s commitment to tackling local food security issues as a responsible student community was evident in the success of the program.

