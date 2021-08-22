KLIS’ largest reservoir receives Godavari water

Hyderabad: Mega Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme achieved another major milestone on Sunday when water from River Godavari was pumped into Komuravelli Mallanna Sagar reservoir. The trial run of pumping water into the reservoir by the Irrigation Department is particularly significant since Mallanna Sagar is the largest reservoir under the complex KLIS network, and a major dream of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to meet irrigation and drinking water needs in the State.

The authorities conducted the trial run at Thukkapur Pump House in Thoguta mandal of Siddipet district and diverted water from the Kaleshwaram canal into the reservoir. KLIS Engineer-in-Chief Hariram performed special puja before switching on the pumps at around 3.30 am. They operated Pump-1 and Pump-2 of the eight heavy pumps installed at the pump house.

The water pumped into Mallanna Sagar travelled through four reservoirs, beginning with the Medigadda barrage and then Yellampalli, Mid Manair, Ananthagiri and Ranganayaka Sagar reservoirs. Mallanna Sagar project, which has a storage capacity of 50 tmc, will store up to 10 tmc commencing this year. The water can be released further to fill Kondapochamma Sagar.

The massive 50 tmc reservoir was constructed at a cost of Rs 7,400 crore. With its completion, nearly 18 lakh acres in the erstwhile districts of Medak, Nalgonda and Nizamabad will receive assured irrigation and drinking water. Though the project was scheduled to be completed earlier, the incessant rains this year delayed the filling process a bit.

The government acquired about 17,000 acres from farmers for construction of the reservoir. Around 4,593 displaced families have been paid compensation under the Relief and Resettlement Package besides housing. Around 1,522 families have already been shifted to double-bedroom houses while the remaining 3,071 families opted for open plots.

An elated Finance Minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao said Chandrashekhar Rao’s and people’s dream had come true. He said farmers were overjoyed by the successful trial run. “The government had to overcome many hurdles, conspiracies, suspicions and criticism to make Mallanna Sagar reservoir come alive,” he said.

In a tweet, he said: “The government has proved to the world yet again that it can achieve greater heights through confidence and perseverance as well as faith in people. We have driven away drought forever.”

