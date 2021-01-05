KMC striving hard for improving infrastructure in Khammam city: Puvvada

Ajay Kumar interacted with residents in various municipal divisions and inquired about their problems

By | Published: 6:07 pm

Khammam: Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) was making sincere efforts to improve infrastructure under the limits of the corporation, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said on Tuesday.

The Minister, who took to riding a bicycle along with District Collector RV Karnan and Mayor G Papalal, inspected the ongoing road widening works, median construction, central lighting, Mission Bhagiratha and Church compound area works under KMC limits.

Ajay Kumar interacted with residents in various municipal divisions and inquired about their problems. He assured them that the drinking water problem in the city would be addressed by Sankranthi as the Mission Bhagiratha works were going on at a fast pace.

The pipeline works were at final stages and after completion of the works the residents in Khammam would be supplied drinking water on a daily basis, he said adding that the officials were directed to complete all the pending works by the end of January month.

Ajay Kumar said the State government has issued a GO according administrative sanction for the release of Rs 30 crore under Special Development Fund (SDF) following an assurance given by IT, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao during his visit to Khammam .

The Minister explained that he took up the bicycle tour of the city for ground level inspection before submitting the work proposals utilising the SDF funds. He said the officials were directed to remove electric transformers and poles that caused hindrance to traffic.

Care has to be taken not to cause any inconvenience to the residents due to the development works. Khammam stands next to Hyderabad in terms of infrastructure development, Ajay Kumar noted.

Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, Assistant Commissioner Mallishwari, R&B Executive Engineer Shyam Prasad and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .