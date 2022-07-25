KMC to plant 5 lakh saplings in seventh phase of Haritha Haram: Karimnagar Mayor

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:19 PM, Mon - 25 July 22

Mayor Y Sunil Rao distributing saplings to residents in Karimnagar on Monday.

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao said the municipal corporation would plant five lakh saplings in corporation limits as part of the eight phase of Haritha Haram programme. In this regard, arrangements have also been made. The Mayor launched the distribution of saplings to each and every house taken up as part of Haritha Haram programme in Mankammathota here on Monday.

Distributing six trees, three each of fruit and flower bearing to each house, he advised the residents to take steps to protect saplings. Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Rao said that the Haritha Haram programme, which was introduced by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, was successfully implemented in corporation limits by protecting the trees planted in the last seven phases. He expressed confidence to succeed in the eight phase too with the cooperation of women and the public.

Informing to plant five lakh saplings in the eight phase, he said that BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar would launch the plantation of trees programme. Besides avenue plantation in every division, Yadadri Miyawaki and block plantations would also be taken up depending on the availability of the land. Plantation of trees in the name of Vanavatikalu has already started.

In order to plant saplings in a big way, distribution of trees to each and every house has started. A total of 2.40 lakh saplings (4,000 in each division) were already distributed. Apart from this, another 2.60 lakh trees would be planted in Miyawaki, Avenue and Block plantation methods. Earlier, trees used to be brought from other places. However, putting an end to that practice, the corporation has developed saplings in 11 of its own nurseries, he informed and asked the people to plant the tree distributed by corporation staff in their houses premises and protect them. He also wanted the people to protect trees planted in streets by the corporation.

Mayor sought cooperation from women and the public to make Karimnagar town a green city by planting saplings in a big way. Deputy Mayor Ch Swarupa Rani, commissioner Seva Islawath and others were present.