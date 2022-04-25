Knotty Dancer fancied for Delhi feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:05 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

File Photo

New Delhi: The D Netto-trained Knotty Dancer, who is in fine condition, is expected to score in the Grand Turf Racing And Realty North India Derby (Grade-III) 1600 metres, terms for horses 4 years old only, the plum event of the races to be held here on Tuesday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 3.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Thoughts 1, Scotchy 2, Cash In Hand 3

2. Shailika 1, Beat Goes On 2, Master Zenzyeta 3

3. Wonderfull Lady 1, Bonita 2, Gamati 3

4. Knotty Dancer 1, The Protector 2, Divit 3

5. Best In Class 1, Too Good 2, Jungle Wave 3

6. Ashwa Samira 1, Organic Monk 2, Ashwa Chintz 3

Day’s Best: Shailika.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .