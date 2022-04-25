Knotty Dancer fancied for Delhi feature

New Delhi: The D Netto-trained Knotty Dancer, who is in fine condition, is expected to score in the Grand Turf Racing And Realty North India Derby (Grade-III) 1600 metres, terms for horses 4 years old only, the plum event of the races to be held here on Tuesday.
No false rails. The first race starts at 3.00 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Thoughts 1, Scotchy 2, Cash In Hand 3
2. Shailika 1, Beat Goes On 2, Master Zenzyeta 3
3. Wonderfull Lady 1, Bonita 2, Gamati 3
4. Knotty Dancer 1, The Protector 2, Divit 3
5. Best In Class 1, Too Good 2, Jungle Wave 3
6. Ashwa Samira 1, Organic Monk 2, Ashwa Chintz 3
Day’s Best: Shailika.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.
1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .