Know the history of Hyderabad city

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:08 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on Hyderabad city will aid aspirants betterprepare for the State government recruitment examinations.

Topic: Hyderabad City

1. Who established the Hyderabad city?

a) Md Quli-Qutb-Shah

b) Nizam ul-Mulk

c) Sikinder Jha

d) Mohammed Shah

Ans: a

Explanation: Hyderabad, once known as ‘Bhagyanagar’, was established around AD 1591 by Mohammad Quli-Qutb-Shah, the 5th ruler of Qutb-Shahi dynasty. The city was established eight-kilometres distance to the east of Golkonda fort and south of Musi river. Hyderabad, also known as “the city of pearls”, functioned as Civil capital during the Qutb-Shahi rule.

2. Which districts are covered under HMDA?

a) Rangareddy, Medchal

b) Vikarabad, Sangareddy

c) Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

d) All of the above

Ans: d

Explanation: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is the urban planning agency of Hyderabad. The HMDA administers the Hyderabad Metropolitan Region, spread over an area of 7,257 km (2,802 sq m) and covers the districts of Hyderabad, Medchal district, part of Rangareddy district, Bhuvanagiri district, and Sangareddy district.

3. What is the period of Nizam-Ul-Mulk?

a) AD 1724-48 b) AD 1723-44 c) AD 1722-46 d) AD 1721-42

Ans:a

Explanation: Nizam-ul-Mulk, bearing the title of Asaf Jah, established his own kingdom in AD 1724 and thereby started ruling Asaf Jahi dynasty, also known as Nizams, which lasted till the police action (by Indian Union) in 1948. The Asaf Jahi dynasty ruled Deccan areas or the Nizam dominions of princely State of Hyderabad for around 224 years (AD 1724 to 1948).

4. When was Chaderghat declared as a special municipality?

a) 1884 b) 1885 c) 1886 d) 1887

Ans: c

Explanation: Chaderghat is considered one of the busiest areas of Hyderabad city and is located on the banks of Musi River. Chaderghat was first declared a municipality in 1886. In 1933, it was merged with Hyderabad municipality to form the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

5. How many city surrounding municipalities merged in Hyderabad city in 2007?

a) 11 b) 12 c) 14 d) 15

Ans: c

Explanation: The GHMC, constituted in April, 2007, covers an area of 650 sq km extending into the districts of Hyderabad (fully), Rangareddy, Medchal, and Yadadri. It was formed with the merger of erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad with the surrounding 12 municipalities.

6. Musi floods occurred in?

a) 1907 b) 1908 c) 1906 d) 1905

Ans: b

Explanation: The Musi flood was a devastating flood that occurred on 28 September, 1908 in Hyderabad on the banks of Musi River.

7. Which is the highest planning authority of the city of Hyderabad?

a) HMDA b) HUDA c) GHMC d) HMC

Ans: a

Explanation: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Area is an apex planning body of Hyderabad. It was constituted under a special act of the State Legislature in 2008. The HMDA was formed by the merging of the following erstwhile entities: Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA), Hyderabad Airport Development Authority (HADA), Cyberabad Development Authority (CDA) and Buddha Poornima Project Authority (BPPA).

8. Himayat Sagar was built in?

a) 1937 b) 1927 c) 1917 d) 1947

Ans: b

Explanation: Himayat Sagar is an artificial lake of about 20 kilometres (12 mi) from Hyderabad in Telangana. The storage capacity of the reservoir is 2.9 tmc ft. The construction of reservoirs on the Esi, a tributary of the Musi river, was completed in 1927, with the intention of providing a drinking water source for Hyderabad and protecting the city from floods. It was built during the reign of the last Nizam of Hyderabad, Nizam VII and is named after his youngest son Himayat Ali Khan.

9. Osman Sagar was constructed in?

a) 1920 b) 1927 c) 1937 d) 1947

Ans: a

Explanation: Osman Sagar was created by damming the Musi river in 1920, to provide an additional source of drinking water for Hyderabad and to protect the city after the Musi flood of 1908. It was constructed during the reign of the last Nizam of Hyderabad State, Osman Ali Khan, hence the name.

To be continued…

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles