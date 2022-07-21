Know the industries in Telangana

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on Telangana will aid aspirants in preparing well for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Which of the following is correct about T-PRIDE scheme?

1) 100 per cent reimbursement of stamp duty and transfer duty paid on purchase of land meant for industrial use

2) 100 per cent reimbursement of stamp duty for lease of land/shed/buildings

3) 33.3 per cent rebate in land cost (limited to Rs 10 lakh)

4) 25 per cent land conversion charges (limited to Rs 10 lakh)

5) Fixed power cost at Rs 1.50 per unit for 5 years

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

a) 1, 2 and 3 only

b) 1, 3, 4 and 5 only

c) 2, 3 and 4 only

d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Ans: d

Explanation: People belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, which are historically marginalised sections, may not have the economic capacity or resources to start the enterprises. They need support by way of subsidies and preferences. In this direction, Telangana government has launched a novel scheme T-PRIDE which is referred as The Telangana State – Programme for Rapid Incubation of Dalit Entrepreneurs. The above-mentioned ones are the major incentives being offered under this scheme.

2. Which of the following are engineering-based industries?

a) Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT)

b) Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

c) Hindustan Cables Limited (HCL)

d) All of the above

Ans: d

Explanation: Some of the engineering-based industries in India include HMT, HAL, HCL, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Electronic Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), among others.

* HMT Limited is a State-owned holding company under the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. Headquartered in Bengaluru, it was established in February 1953.

* Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, which comes under the Aerospace Defence sector, is another State-owned aerospace and defence company, with its headquarters located in Bengaluru. HAL, which was started in December 1940, is one of the oldest and largest aerospace and defence manufacturers in the world today.

* Hindustan Cables Limited was a government-owned company that made telecom cables in India. Founded in 1952, with its headquarters in Kolkata, HCL was a pioneer in manufacturing communications cables. Currently, restructuring of the organisation is under way.

3. Which is the correct about establishment of Pharma industries?

a) Shantha Biotechnics – 1993 (Medchal)

b) Hetero Pharma -1993

c) Aurobindo Pharma Limited – 1986 (HITEC City)

d) All of the above

Ans: d

Explanation: Shantha Biotechnics was established in the year 1993 in Medchal. This institute has, for the first time in India, released the vaccine for Hepatitis-B. One of the leading generic pharmaceutical company in the country, Hetero Pharmacy, is a producer of key Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) with presence in over 145 countries. Hetero Drugs, its parent company, was established in 1993.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited, on the other hand, is a pharmaceutical manufacturing company headquartered in HITEC City in Hyderabad. The company was founded in 1986 by PV Ram Prasad Reddy and K Nithya Nandha Reddy.

4. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research was started in 2007 at?

a) Hyderabad b) Mumbai c) Bengaluru d) Chennai

Ans: a

Explanation: The NIPER-Hyderabad started functioning in September 2007 in the premises of IDPL, R&D Centre, Balanagar. The institution’s vision is to serve as a leading global institution in higher learning and research in pharmaceutical sciences and management.

5. The heavy water plant in Telangana is located at?

a) Manuguru

b) Palwancha

c) Huzurnagar

d) Khammam

Ans: a

Explanation: The heavy water plant, located in Manuguru of Bhadradri–Kothagudem district, prepares Duteriam Oxide (D2O). This heavy water plant is useful to reduce the velocity of neutrons in nuclear reactors.

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles.