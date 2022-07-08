| Know The Prominence Of Districts In Telangana

Know the prominence of districts in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on Telangana will aid aspirants better prepare for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. The units of Tussar silk produced by the tribals are located in which district?

a) Komaram Bheem Asifabad b) Jayashankar Bhupalpally c) Both d) None

Ans: c

Explanation: The famous cottage industries of Tussar silk, produced by the tribals, are located in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district and at Mahadevpur in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district in Telangana.

2. Where is India’s first world-class biotech cluster located?

a) Shapoorji Pallonji Biotech Park b) Genome Valley

c) Aurobindo Pharma Limited d) None of the above

Ans: b

Explanation: The Genome Valley is India’s first world class bio-tech cluster for biotech research, training, collaboration and manufacturing activities with an established presence of several global and Indian biotechnology companies, globally renowned research institutions, and best in class supporting specialised infrastructure. It is the largest and most vibrant biotech cluster in the country.

3. What is the meaning of SWAN?

a) State Wide Area Network b) State Wide All Networks

c) Single Wise Area Network d) None of the above

Ans: a

Explanation: SWAN – is referred as State Wide Area Network. The G2G SWAN connecting State Headquarters (SHQ) with District Headquarters (DHQ) and Mandal Headquarters (MHQ) is implemented in place of broadband network with DIT, Government of India funding. The M/s TATA Consultancy Services was selected through a tender process as service provider.

4. Surya Laxmi cotton mill is located at?

a) Medchal-Malkajgiri

b) Mahabubnagar

c) Rangareddy

d) Karimnagar

Ans: c

Explanation:

Surya Laxmi cotton mill is located at Amangal, which is a municipality in Ranga Reddy district in Telangana. In 1985, a new unit with an installed capacity of 10,080 spindles was established at Amangal.

5. What is the meaning of T-Scan?

a) Telangana State Campus Area Network

b) Telangana Secretariat Campus Area Network

c) Telangana State Company All Network

d) Telangana State Company Area Network

Ans: b

Explanation: T-Scan is referred as Telangana Secretariat Campus area network. It was established in the Secretariat to connect 5000 nodes on the network for data. Every workplace is connected to each other through a data port.

Irrigation

6. Match the following.

Project District

1. Swarna Project A. Rajanna Sircilla

2. Taaliperu Project B. Mulugu

3. Upper Manair Project C. Nirmal

4. Ramappa Lake Project D. Bhadradri Kothagudem

Select the correct answer from the codes given below

a. 1-C, 2-B, 3-A, 4- D b. 1-B, 2-C 3-D, 4- A

c. 1-A, 2-D, 3-B, 4- C d. 1-C, 2-D, 3-A, 4- B

Ans: d

Explanation:

•Swarna Project is a medium irrigation project constructed across Swarna river near Swarna (village), Sarangapur (mandal), Nirmal district.

•The Taaliperu Project is across Taaliperu river in Pedda Medisilery (village), Cherla Mandal, Bhadradri – Kothagudem district.

•Upper Manair Project is an existing medium irrigation project constructed across Manair River near Narmal (village), Gambhiraopet (mandal) in Rajanna Sircilla district.

•The Ramappa Lake project was constructed across the Medivagu and Polavagu river stream which is a tributary to the Godavari River located near Palampet village, Venkatapur Mandal, Mulugu district.

7. Match the following.

Major Irrigation Projects District

1. Kaddam Narayana Reddy project A. Karimnagar

2. Sriram Sagar Project B. Nirmal

3. Lower Manair Dam C. Jogulamba Gadwal

4. Priyadarshini Jurala Project D. Nizamabad

Select the correct answer from the codes given below

a. 1-C, 2-B, 3-A, 4- D b. 1-A, 2-C 3-D, 4- B

c. 1-B, 2-D, 3-A, 4- C d. 1-A, 2-B, 3-D, 4- C

Ans: c

Explanation:

• Kadem Narayan Reddy Project is located mear Peddur (village), Kadem (mandal) in Nirmal district.

• Sriram Sagar Project is located in Nizamabad district.

• Lower Manair Dam is located at Alugunur (village), Thimmapur (mandal) in Karimnagar district.

• Priya Dharshini Jurala Project build across river Krishna near Revulapally (village), Dharoor (Mandal) in Jogulamba Gadwal district

To be continued…

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles.