KNRUHS announces web-counselling for PG Dental seat allotment in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:40 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has released notification to conduct the first phase of web-counselling for allotment of PG Dental seats under competent authority in MDS (Masters in Dental Surgery) courses for 2023-24 in affiliated government, non-minority dental colleges in Telangana.

All the eligible candidates whose names are displayed in the provisional final merit list on KNRUHS website can exercise web options as per eligibility for admission into MDS courses from 8 am on August 17 to 4 pm on August 19 on the website (https://tsmds.tsche.in/).

Candidates (non service and service) whose certificates were uploaded at the time of online registration and provisionally verified by staff of concerned departments and whose names are notified as eligible candidates in the provisional final merit list of PG Dental Admissions on the KNRUHS website are eligible to exercise web – options online.

The details of seats (seat matrix) in all Dental Colleges affiliated to KNRUHS are placed in the website http://knruhs.telangana.gov.in.