Telangana: KNRUHS releases provisional merit list for MBBS, BDS courses

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has released the provisional merit list for MBBS/BDS courses after verifying uploaded certificates. Aspiring medical and dental students can now check their provisional merit status on the university’s official website.
The university has provided a grievance window for candidates to address any concerns regarding the merit list or category placement. Students can submit their grievances, along with supporting documents, by email to knrugadmission@gmail.com on or before 4 pm on July 29. Any grievances or claims received after this deadline will not be considered, the notification said.