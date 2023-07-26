Telangana: KNRUHS releases provisional merit list for MBBS, BDS courses

Aspiring medical and dental students can now check their provisional merit status on the university's official website

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has released the provisional merit list for MBBS/BDS courses after verifying uploaded certificates. Aspiring medical and dental students can now check their provisional merit status on the university’s official website.

The university has provided a grievance window for candidates to address any concerns regarding the merit list or category placement. Students can submit their grievances, along with supporting documents, by email to knrugadmission@gmail.com on or before 4 pm on July 29. Any grievances or claims received after this deadline will not be considered, the notification said.

