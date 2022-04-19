KNRUHS: Final phase counselling for admission into BHMS on April 22

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:58 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Tuesday notified to conduct final phase of on-line counselling for admission into BHMS course under management quota in affiliated private home colleges in Telangana.

Accordingly, the counselling will be taken up at JNTU, Kukatpally on April 22 from 9 am for students ranked 1 to 50 and at 10 am for 51 to 100 ranks and at 11 am for 101 to last ranks.

Candidates were informed that if they are allotted a seat as per their choice in this phase of counselling and if they do not join the course at the allotted college then they will have to pay a penalty of Rs. 1 lakh and also will be debarred for 3 years for UG Ayush admission under KNRUHS.

Free exit

The KNRUHS also issued a notification on Tuesday informing candidates admitted under management quota for the academic year 2021-22 into BHMS Course that they can have free exit to discontinue from the course into which they are admitted, before 3 pm on April 21 without a penalty. They will not be eligible for further admissions under Management Quota once they discontinue the course, the notification said.