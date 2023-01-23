KNRUHS notifies first phase web counseling for B.Sc Allied Health Science courses

KNRUHS has notified to conduct first phase of web-based counseling for competent authority quota seats in B.Sc Allied Health Science Courses including PWD category

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Monday has notified to conduct first phase of web-based counseling for competent authority quota seats in B.Sc Allied Health Science Courses including PWD category for 2022-23 in affiliated colleges in Telangana.

Candidates whose names are notified as eligible candidates in the updated provisional final merit list for the academic year 2022-23 on the KNRUHS website on January 23 are eligible to exercise their web-options. All the eligible candidates whose names are displayed can apply through web-options from 8 am on January 24 to 4 pm on January 26, 2023.

For details: https://knruhs.telangana.gov.in/