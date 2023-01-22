SCCL developing Eco-Park, Pragathi Vanam in Kothagudem

The Eco-Park is coming up on two acres of land at Gautham Khani opencast mine while Pragathi Vanam is being developed at Rudrampur on eight acres of land, informed GK OC Project Officer, M Sriramesh.

By James Edwin Updated On - 10:55 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

Kothagudem: As part of its environmental protection measures, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is developing an Eco-Park and a Pragathi Vanam in Kothagudem area.

Works have been taken at a cost of Rs.4.50 crore, of which Rs 2.50 crore is being spent on developing the Eco-Park as part of remediation measure for the OC project expansion and Rs 2 crore is being spent from the CSR funds to develop Pragathi Vanam.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Sriramesh said nearly 80 percent of the work was completed at the Eco-Park and it would be open for the public by June this year. The Eco-Park would have a view point and two ponds with pedal boating facility for visitors.

It also consists of a nursery suitable for growing about two lakh plants. Besides growing different seasonal flowers and fruit plants, it is planned to identify the extinct plants in the forests and grow them in the park.

A Butterfly Park is also being developed with flowers that provide the necessary nectar and beekeeping facility is being established. The Eco-Park, once complete, will be handed over to the Tourism Department, the Project Officer said.

The Eco-Park with lawns, garden pagodas, cafeteria and surrounded by lush green eucalyptus plantation, will be a great spot for the SCCL workers, their family members and the public in Kothagudem and surrounding areas to unwind.

At Pragathi Vaanam at Rudrampur tank (Dhanbad tank) a fence has been constructed around it. An open gym for workers and their family members to exercise, and a walking track around the tank have been developed.

Two yoga centres were set up and a pedal boating facility at Pragathi Vanam too was being planned with the works to be completed soon, Sriramesh said.