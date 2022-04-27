KNRUHS releases notification for final Mop-Up round of PG medical seats

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:14 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Telangana on Wednesday released notification for eligible candidates to exercise their web-options for final mop-up phase of counselling for vacant seats for Post Graduate diploma and degree courses in affiliated Government and private medical colleges for the academic year 2021-22.

Accordingly, candidates notified in the provisional final merit list and addendums on KNRUHS website can exercise their web options from 4 pm on April 27 to 2 pm on April 28.

“Candidates who were allotted seats as per their options in previous phases of counselling and who have not joined / discontinued the course after joining are not eligible for exercising web-options for final mop up phase of counselling. Candidates notified in the all India quota PG medical courses admitted list by MCC are also not eligible to exercise web options. In-service candidates are also not eligible to exercise web options as the vacant service seats are converted to non service category,” notification said.

Candidates admitted into PG medical courses under Competent Authority Quota in colleges affiliated to NTRUHS are directed not to exercise web options as it amounts to seat blocking.

Candidates allotted seats under All India Quota Mop-up phase of counselling and who have already discontinued from their admitted course under KNRUHS and who are not holding any seat under KNRUHS/All India Quota are permitted to exercise web options as one time exemption to admission regulations.

Candidates if they do not join the course or discontinue after joining (after last date of free exit) have to pay penalty of Rs 20 lakh and will be debarred for three years for PG medical admission under KNRUHS to prevent seat blocking. For details: visit www.knruhs.telangana.gov.in